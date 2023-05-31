One Piece Anime's 1,000th English-Dubbed Episode Gets World Premiere Event for Anime Expo

Toei Animation and Crunchyroll announced on Wednesday that they are screening the world premiere of the One Piece anime's 1,000th English-dubbed episode as part of this year's Anime Expo event on July 2. The event will take place from 6:00-10:00 p.m. PDT at the Grammy Museum at L.A. Live Roof Top Terrace in Los Angeles, California. The event will be open and free to anyone, including those who do not have a badge for Anime Expo .

Image via Toei Animation's Twitter account

English voice actors Sonny Strait (Usopp), Patrick Seitz (Franky), and Ian Sinclair (Brook) will be in attendance for autograph sessions. There will also be a live drawing showcase and Q&A with One Piece animators, a Luffy and Shanks statue display, demo stations for the One Piece Card Game and One Piece Odyssey game, and giveaways for items such as the episode 1,000 opening scene storyboard booklet.

The 1,000th episode of One Piece originally aired in November 2021.

Bandai Namco Entertainment , Shueisha , and Toei Animation will once again hold " One Piece Day," a two-day event commemorating the anniversary of the debut of Eiichiro Oda 's One Piece manga. The event will take place at the Tokyo Big Sight convention center on July 21 and 22, with a live stream on YouTube worldwide.

This year's Anime Expo will return to Los Angeles on July 1-4. The convention recently discontinued its Premier Fan Badge system.