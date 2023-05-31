Satoru Noda Debuts New Ice Hockey Sports Manga on July 27

This year's 27th issue of Shueisha 's Weekly Young Jump magazine revealed on Thursday that Satoru Noda 's new ice hockey sports manga will debut in the magazine's 35th issue on July 27.

© Satoru Noda, Shueisha

The magazine had previously revealed that Noda was relaunching hisice hockey sports manga (pictured right), and thenewspaper had reported that it would debut in spring 2023. Although the magazine does not list the name of the new manga, it still refers to it as a recreation. The jersey number 66 is also the same for the characters from both the old and new manga.

The original Supinamarada! manga is set in Tomakomai in Hokkaido, and centers on top ice skater and Olympic hopeful Rō Shirakawa. When a sudden death in the family dashes his Olympic dreams, he meets the Genma brothers, a pair of hockey players, who introduce him to a new world of sports on the ice.

The manga was Noda's debut work before Golden Kamuy . Noda launched the manga in Young Jump in July 2011, and ended it in November 2012. Shueisha published six compiled book volumes for the manga.

Satoru Noda launched the Golden Kamuy manga in Shueisha 's Young Jump magazine in 2014, and ended it in April 2022.

Source: Comic Natalie