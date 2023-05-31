Silent Hill: Ascension 'Streaming Experience' Previewed in Trailer

Fans will be able to decide on outcome during real-time streaming event this year

Genvid Entertainment began streaming a trailer for its Silent Hill: Ascension "live interactive streaming experience" on Tuesday. The trailer previews the visuals of the new project.





Jacob Navok, CEO of Genvid Entertainment, elaborated on Silent Hill: Ascension in a Twitter thread posted alongside the trailer's release. He described the game as centering on intergenerational trauma of characters from around the world. Viewers will be able to decide how to affect the story in real time as the stream runs (Navok describes the stream as running on Amazon 's IVS backend for Twitch , and will be able to "run anywhere that Twitch runs"). Audience members will be able to guide the story by completing missions and puzzles that affect characters' mental states as the stream unfolds. The audience effectively decides the canonical ending.

The staff also includes chief creative officer Stephan Bugaj (Pixar/Telltale), creative director Martin Montgomery (Riot/Telltale), and production director Shiaw-Ling Lai (Wizards of the Coast/Telltale).

The staff will reveal more in the coming months, including when it starts, where to watch and participate, and how to be cast in the show.

The project will debut this year. Genvid, Behaviour Interactive ( Dead by Daylight ), J.J. Abrams' Bad Robot Games, and dj2 Entertainment - a company that adapts games for television and film - are working together on the experience.

Konami 's Silent Hill horror game franchise debuted in 1999. Konami also announced in October 2022 that it will release a remake of the Silent Hill 2 game, as well as the new games Silent Hill: Townfall and Silent Hill f . Konami is also producing the new Return to Silent Hill live-action film.