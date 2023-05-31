The Shadows of Who We Once Were Suspense Manga Gets Live-Action Show

TV Tokyo announced on Thursday that it is producing a live-action series of Yae Utsumi 's The Shadows of Who We Once Were ( Nare no Hate no Bokura ) manga that will premiere on TV Tokyo , TV Aichi , TV Setouchi , TV Hokkaido , TVQ Broadcasting Kyushu on June 27.

© 内海八重/講談社

The cast includes Atsuhiro Inukai (left in image below, live-action Kimi ni Todoke ) as Miko Yumesaki, and HiHi Jets idol group member Mizuki Inoue (right, live-action Tomodachi Game ) as Tōru "Nezu" Sanada.

Hideo Jojo, Keisuke Shibata, and Masayuki Matoba are directing the series, with scripts by Hideo Jojo, Moral, Ai Suzuki , and Yūta Kurachi.

© 内海八重/講談社

Kodansha USA Publishing

Nezu was looking forward to his elementary school reunion—after all, his class was united by unbreakable bonds. But when his former classmate, Mikio, reveals that this reunion is a very real matter of life and death...suddenly Nezu finds those bonds put to the test.

has licensed the manga and is releasing it digitally.describes the manga.

Utsumi launched the manga in Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine in January 2020. The manga moved to the Magazine Pocket app in November 2020. The manga ended in July 2021. Kodansha published the manga's eighth compiled book volume in August 2021. Kodansha USA Publishing released the manga's eighth volume on January 10.

Utsumi serialized the Until Your Bones Rot ( Hone ga Kusaru Made ) manga on the Manga Box app from 2016 to 2018. Kodansha published seven volumes of the manga. Kodansha USA Publishing is publishing the manga in English digitally, and it published the seventh volume in July 2018.

Source: Comic Natalie