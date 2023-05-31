News
The Super Mario Bros. Movie Earns US$1.288 Billion to Surpass Frozen
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
The earnings are unadjusted for inflation. If adjusted, Frozen would still have earned more than The Super Mario Bros. Movie.
The Super Mario Bros. Movie opened in the U.S. and in over 60 markets worldwide on April 5. The film earned US$31,702,735 in its opening day in the U.S., and US$204,630,730 in its first five days in the U.S. (the film opened on a Wednesday, and thus had a five-day opening frame). Deadline puts the movie's estimated US$377,628,865 opening worldwide as the highest-earning all-time worldwide opening for an animated film, beating Frozen II. (Frozen II opened over a regular three-day frame, as opposed to The Super Mario Bros. Movie's five-day frame.) The film also has the biggest all-time opening for a video game film adaptation, the biggest domestic and worldwide openings of 2023 so far, and the second-biggest all-time domestic opening for an animated film.
The film is also the highest-earning video game adaptation in history.
The film opened in Japan on April 28. It sold 1.276 million tickets and earned 1.843 billion yen (about US$13.54 million) in its first three days in Japan. It has earned more than 10 billion yen (about US$71.20 million) in Japan as of Sunday, May 28, its 31st day in the Japanese box office.
Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic directed the film, with a script by Matthew Fogel. The movie's English voice cast includes Chris Pratt and Charlie Day as Mario and Luigi, respectively. Anya Taylor-Joy plays Princess Peach. Jack Black voices Bowser.
Source: The Numbers