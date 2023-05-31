Super Mario is now #3 all-time animated film if 2019's Lion King counts, #2 if not

© 2022 Nintendo and Universal Studios

Frozen

The Lion King

The Lion King

Frozen II

The Numbers website reported on Tuesday thathas earned a worldwide box office of US$1,288,321,030, surpassing Disney'sfilm's US$1,284,540,518. It is now the #3 all-time highest-earning animated film worldwide if Disney's 2019 CG filmis counted as animated, or #2 if not. Besides 2019's, onlyranks higher with earnings at US$1,453,683,476.

The earnings are unadjusted for inflation. If adjusted, Frozen would still have earned more than The Super Mario Bros. Movie .

The Super Mario Bros. Movie opened in the U.S. and in over 60 markets worldwide on April 5. The film earned US$31,702,735 in its opening day in the U.S., and US$204,630,730 in its first five days in the U.S. (the film opened on a Wednesday, and thus had a five-day opening frame). Deadline puts the movie's estimated US$377,628,865 opening worldwide as the highest-earning all-time worldwide opening for an animated film, beating Frozen II . ( Frozen II opened over a regular three-day frame, as opposed to The Super Mario Bros. Movie 's five-day frame.) The film also has the biggest all-time opening for a video game film adaptation, the biggest domestic and worldwide openings of 2023 so far, and the second-biggest all-time domestic opening for an animated film.

The film is also the highest-earning video game adaptation in history.

The film opened in Japan on April 28. It sold 1.276 million tickets and earned 1.843 billion yen (about US$13.54 million) in its first three days in Japan. It has earned more than 10 billion yen (about US$71.20 million) in Japan as of Sunday, May 28, its 31st day in the Japanese box office.

Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic directed the film, with a script by Matthew Fogel . The movie's English voice cast includes Chris Pratt and Charlie Day as Mario and Luigi, respectively. Anya Taylor-Joy plays Princess Peach. Jack Black voices Bowser.

Update: The Numbers reported on May 31 that The Super Mario Bros. Movie 's worldwide box office total has since risen to $1,294,577,622.

Source: The Numbers