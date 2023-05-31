World II World Smartphone Game Ends Service on July 31 After 5 Months

Split-screen smartphone RPG launched on February 22

World II World

The official website for DeskWorks and'ssmartphone role-playing game announced on Wednesday that the game will shut down on July 31, just five months after the game launched. The announcement noted that the development team has found it difficult to provide service that players will be satisfied by, despite the updates and additional content provided for the game since release.

The game launched on February 22.

Aniplex describes the game as the "world's first" role-playing game in which players interact with two different halves of a world via a split-screen.

The game's story is set during a time when many worlds are facing crises, and a "division" is causing friction between people, which is leading people to a slow destruction. Divan, the Lord of Division, desires this state, while Weave, the Girl of the Boundary, fights against it. In the depths of her solitude, Weave entrusts the player with a small fragment of hope.

HERMIT WORKS' Akinari Shibata, Akira Egawa , and Fuzichoco designed the characters, and Yuki Fukazawa composed the music. DeskWorks! planned and developed the project in collaboration with G-STYLE. Hermit Works is credited for design.

