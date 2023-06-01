Anime Expo Screens N. American Premiere of Helck TV Anime

1st 2 episodes screen on July 1

announced on Thursday that it will screen the North American premiere for the television anime adaptation of'smanga on July 1 at 1:30 p.m. PDT. The first two episodes will screen with English subtitles at the Platinum Ballroom of JW Marriott in Los Angeles.

The anime will premiere on July 11. It will air for a continuous two cours (quarter of a year), for a half-year run. HIDIVE will stream the series as it airs.

Nanao is credited for the original work and Shō Kobayashi is credited with original work cooperation. Tatsuo Satō ( Lagrange - The Flower of Rin-ne , Martian Successor Nadesico ) is directing the anime at Satelight . Toshizo Nemoto and Mitsutaka Hirota are in charge of the scenario, and Yoshinori Deno is designing the characters for animation. Yoshihisa Hirano is composing the music.

Hiroki Nanami is performing the opening theme song "It's My Soul" for the first cours , and saji is performing the ending theme "Statice" for the first cours .

The anime will star: (character name romanizations not confirmed for most characters)

Viz Media is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the first volume:

Three months have passed since the Demon Lord was struck down, and the Demon Realm is holding a tournament to select his replacement. The leading contestant is Helck, a human hero who claims to hate his own kind. Some aren't happy with the idea of a human becoming the next Demon Lord—especially Vermilio the Red. She wants nothing more than to protect demonkind and prove Helck to be their enemy, even if she has to rig the competition to do it!

Nanao began serializing the manga on the Manga ONE and Ura Sunday services in 2014, and ended it in 2017. Shogakukan published the manga in 12 volumes.

This year's Anime Expo will return to Los Angeles on July 1-4. The convention recently discontinued its Premier Fan Badge system.

