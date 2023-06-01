Etrian Odyssey Origins Collection Game's Launch Trailer Streamed

Atlus started streaming a launch trailer for Etrian Odyssey Origins Collection , its HD remastered collection of the first three Etrian Odyssey games, on Thursday.

©ATLUS. ©SEGA.

The game launched forSwitch and PC viaon Thursday. The new release includes touch functionality for the Switch version, new remastered graphics, and new character artwork.

To celebrate the game's launch, players who purchase the game on either Nintendo Switch or Steam by June 14 at 11:00 a.m. EDT will receive the Character Portrait DLC Sets as part of their purchase. The DLC sets feature characters from other Atlus games such as Persona 5 Royal , Persona 4 Golden , Persona 3 Portable , Soul Hackers 2 , Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne , and Shin Megami Tensei V .

Nintendo describes the release:

Explore the rich beginnings of this RPG franchise with remasters of three timeless adventures that inspire players to go on a journey of discovery, mapping deep dungeons, and building customized parties for exploring and engaging in tactical combat. Play as the leader of a guild of adventurers, searching for rare treasures and secrets within the depths of a vast, sprawling labyrinth. Traverse and draw a map of the environment while encountering enemies large and small in turn-based combat, then return to town to rest, sell materials for better equipment, and manage your party.

Etrian Odyssey Nexus is the latest game in the Etrian Odyssey dungeon-crawling RPG franchise . The game shipped in Japan in August 2018, and is the last game in the series developed for the 3DS platform. The game shipped in the West in February 2019. Atlus teased a "next stage" for the franchise in 2018.

Source: Press release