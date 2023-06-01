Meta Announces Meta Quest 3 VR Headsets With Attack on Titan, Samba de Amigo VR Games

Meta Quest 3 virtual/mixed reality headset launches this fall

Meta announced on Thursday the new Meta Quest 3 virtual and mixed reality headset for release this fall in all countries where the platform is supported. Meta Quest 3 will feature a higher resolution, stronger performance, a slimmer headset, and new controllers than the Meta Quest 2. It uses a next-generation Snapdragon chipset developed in collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies for performance and graphics. Meta Reality technology allows users to blend the physical world with the virtual one.

The 128GB headset will cost US$499.99 USD.

UNIVRS Inc.'s Attack on Titan VR: Unbreakable virtual reality (VR) game based on the Attack on Titan franchise will launch on Meta Quest 3, as well as Meta Quest 2 and Meta Quest Pro in winter.

UNIVRS describes the game as a "hunting action game." Players take on the role of a soldier from the Survey Corps and hunt down Titans by using the franchise 's iconic omni-directional mobility gear to freely move around in the environment. The game will support up to two players, and will have English and Japanese language support for both text and voice acting.

Sega will release the Samba de Amigo game for Meta Quest 3, Meta Quest 2, and Meta Quest Pro in fall.

The rhythm game will feature over 40 songs and post-launch DLC.

The Meta Quest 2 VR headset launched in October 2020. The Meta Quest Pro headset debuted in October 2022, with higher performance and resolution than its predecessor.