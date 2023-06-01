What the Font?! Author Kuniichi Ashiya Launches New Manga

Romantic comedy manga launches on June 9

The July issue of Coamix 's Monthly Comic Zenon magazine announced on May 25 that Kuniichi Ashiya will launch a new manga titled Kono Endroll ni Koi wa Umarenai (Love Cannot be Born from this Endroll) on the Monthly Comic Zenon manga website on June 9.

While Monthly Comic Zenon used the title Kono Endroll ni Koi wa Umarenai in its magazine, the magazine's Twitter account and the image below use the title Kono Endroll ni Koi wo Shita (To Love on This Endroll).

Image via Monthly Comic Zenon's Twitter account © Coamix Inc., Kuniichi Ashiya

The romantic comedy manga's story is about Hajime Ichinose, a young man who receives a love confession from a superpower-wielding young lady named Moriya. They start living together as a couple, but just when Hajime thinks that they will live a sweet, happy, and peaceful life, an alien targeting the earth secretly starts to make their move.

Ashiya and Masayuki Yamamoto launched their What the Font?! – A Manga Guide to Western Typeface ( Tonari no Helvetica Manga de Wakaru О̄bun Font no Sekai in Japan) manga on Film Art's Kami no Tane web magazine in May 2019. The series ended in September 2019. The manga's compiled book shipped in Japan in September 2019. Seven Seas published the manga in English in November 2020.