Anime Expo Hosts BONES Co-Founders, Manga Creator Kafka Asagiri, VTuber Group LazuLight

The staff of Anime Expo revealed on Friday that the event will host BONES co-founders Masahiko Minami and Toshihiro Kawamoto . Minami is the president and producer at BONES INC. and Kawamoto is the director of BONES INC. Kawamoto is the character designer for BONES ' upcoming original anime Metallic Rouge , which will premiere in January 2024.

Additionally,staff announced on Thursday that the event will hostmanga creatoron July 1 at 11:00 a.m. PDT. The convention will also host a talk show and 3D performance by Nijisanji EN's VTuber group LazuLight.

LazuLight — featuring characters Elira Pendora, Finana Ryugu, and Pomu Rainpuff — will hold its performance at the JW Marriott Platinum Ballroom on July 2 at 1:30 p.m. PDT.

Asagiri ( Guilty Children / Gildore novel series) and Sango Harukawa 's Bungo Stray Dogs manga launched in Kadokawa 's Young Ace magazine in 2013. Yen Press is publishing the manga and novel series in English. The manga has inspired four television anime seasons and an anime film. The anime's fifth season (visual pictured at right) will premiere on July 12.

This year's Anime Expo will return to Los Angeles on July 1-4. The convention recently discontinued its Premier Fan Badge system.