Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King Film's English-Subtitled Video Highlights Yuno

Netflix revealed an English-subtitled character promotional video for the Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King ( Black Clover: Mahо̄tei no Ken ) anime film on Friday. The video highlights Yuno.

©2023「映画ブラッククローバー」製作委員会 ©田畠裕基／集英社

The film is delayed from its original March 31 opening to June 16 due to the spread of COVID-19 affecting the film's production.will debut the film on its service on June 16. The film will have a novel adaptation that will ship on June 9.

Original manga creator Yūki Tabata is serving as the movie's chief supervisor and original character designer. Staff members from the television anime are returning for the film. Ayataka Tanemura ( Black Clover ) is directing the film, Itsuko Takeda is designing the characters, and Minako Seki is composing the music.

Screenings for the film will give out the "Volume 23.5" bonus book to ticketholders. The book will have character designs of the film's original characters that Yūki Tabata designed, a short novel by film writer Johnny Onda , and an interview with voice actors. The book will be available as a bonus only for the first week of the film's release, and will be limited in number.

Toshihiko Seki will play Konrad Leto (English name romanization not confirmed), a former Wizard King. Actress and model Marie Iitoyo will voice the original character Milly Maxwell (character name romanization not confirmed). Fumiya Takahashi will play Jester Galandros (romanization not confirmed), a mysterious wizard who was associated with the previous wizard king. Miyuki Sawashiro will play Princia and Houchu Ohtsuka will play Edward (character name romanization not confirmed) in the film.

Treasure performs the film's theme song "Here I Stand."