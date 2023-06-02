Fūfu Kōkan: Modorenai Yoru Anime's Promo Video Reveals, Previews Theme Song

Anime streams in mid-June, premieres on TV on July 2

AnimeFesta streamed a new promotional video for Fūfu Kōkan: Modorenai Yoru , the television anime of Peter Mitsuru's Fūfu Kōkan: Otto Yori Sugoi Kongai Sex (Marriage Exchange: Amazing Extramarital Sex Compared to My Husband) adult manga. The video reveals and previews the theme song "whisper" by MAO. Cinnamon Yatsuhashi narrates the video as her character Asuka Mihara.

© Peter Mitsuru/Suiseisha

AnimeFesta

The anime will debut streaming first on thewebsite in mid-June, and it will premiere onandon July 2 at 1:00 a.m. JST (effectively, July 3).

Makoto Sokuza is directing the anime at Studio Hōkiboshi . Eeyo Kurosaki is in charge of series composition. Maki Hashimoto is both the character designer and chief animation director. Hisayoshi Hirasawa is the sound director. Studio Mausu is credited for sound production.

The manga centers on two married couples who have been friends since their days as students. The two couples go to a hot spring together as a double date, and by accident get wrapped up in a "marriage exchange."

The manga's one compiled volume shipped in November 2022, and a new volume will get a release in July.

The AnimeFesta anime programming block debuted in April 2017 and has changed names several times. Most of the anime series have two different versions: a "broadcast" version (the censored version broadcast on TV), and a "premium" uncensored version distributed online. WWWave Corporation runs the programming block, and the company releases many of the anime in English on its Coolmic website.