Horimiya: The Missing Pieces Anime's Video Reveals Theme Songs, Cast, July 1 Debut

The staff for the Horimiya: The Missing Pieces ( Horimiya -piece- ) anime unveiled a new promotional video and visual for the anime on Friday. The video reveals and previews the anime's theme songs, and also announces a new cast member and the anime's July 1 premiere date.

The anime will premiere on Tokyo MX and MBS on July 1, and will stream on AbemaTV and U-NEXT on July 1, and other streaming services on July 5.

Omoinotake performs the opening theme song "Shiawase" (Happiness), while Ami Sakaguchi performs the ending theme song "URL."

Daisuke Namikawa joins the cast as Takeru Sengoku, Kakeru's father.

The anime will animate stories in the original manga that the previous anime had not yet adapted.

The returning cast members include:

The returning staff members include:

Takao Sano is also a chief animation director on the new anime.

The previous television anime began airing again in Japan on April 22.

Yen Press publishes the manga in English, and it describes the story:

At first glance, the ultra-popular Hori-san seems like a frivolous high school girl, but in reality, she's plain, pragmatic, and family-oriented. On the other hand, the bespectacled Miyamura-kun comes across as an average, gloomy high school fanboy, but he's actually an attractive young man who has a bad-boy streak and is covered in piercings and tattoos. When these two unexpectedly similar classmates have a random run-in outside of the classroom, a bubbly, sweet tale of school life begins!

Daisuke Hagiwara launched the Horimiya manga in Square Enix 's Monthly G Fantasy magazine in 2011 as an adaptation of HERO 's Hori-san to Miyamura-kun four-panel school comedy manga, and ended it in March 2021. HERO supervised the manga. Square Enix published the 16th and final compiled book volume of the manga in July 2021. Yen Press will publish the 16th volume on May 23. Hagiwara penned an epilogue chapter for the manga in July 2021.

The manga inspired a television anime that premiered in Japan in February 2021. Funimation streamed the anime as it aired, and it also streamed an English dub .



