News
Level 1 Demon Lord and One Room Hero Anime's 2nd Video Reveals July 3 Debut
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
The official website for the television anime of toufu's Level 1 Demon Lord and One Room Hero (Lv1 Maō to One Room Yūsha) manga began streaming the second promotional video for the anime on Friday. The video previews the anime's ending theme song "Mirai=Teleport" by Nenne, and reveals the anime's July 3 premiere date on AT-X, Tokyo MX, and BS NTV, and its July 6 premiere date on Kansai TV. AT-X will premiere the anime on July 3 at 9:30 p.m. (8:30 a.m. EDT).
HIDIVE will stream the anime as it airs in Japan.
Keisuke Inoue (My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! both seasons, Ao-chan Can't Study!) is directing the anime at studios SILVER LINK and BLADE. Toshiya Ono (Land of the Lustrous, The Promised Neverland, Shadows House) is overseeing the series scripts and Yoshihiro Watanabe (Iwa-Kakeru! -Sport Climbing Girls-, The Testament of Sister New Devil) is designing the characters. R.O.N (FLCL Alternative, The Slime Diaries, Kuroko's Basketball) is composing the music.
Additional staff members include:
- Art Director: Akiko Kikuchi
- Color Design: Miho Hasegawa
- Director of Photography: Hideki Eto
- Editing: Yūji Kondō (REAL-T)
- Sound Director: Toshiki Kameyama
- Sound Production: Nippon Columbia
The anime stars:
- Yūichi Nakamura as Max
- Naomi Ōzora as Demon Lord
- Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Fred
- Hiro Shimono as Leo
- Ami Koshimizu as Yuria
- Yōko Hikasa as Zenia
MADKID will perform the show's opening theme song "One Room Adventure," and Nenne will perform the ending theme song "Mirai=Teleport."
Source: Level 1 Demon Lord and One Room Hero anime's website