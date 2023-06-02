×
Level 1 Demon Lord and One Room Hero Anime's 2nd Video Reveals July 3 Debut

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Video also previews ending song "Mirai=Teleport" by Nenne

The official website for the television anime of toufu's Level 1 Demon Lord and One Room Hero (Lv1 Maō to One Room Yūsha) manga began streaming the second promotional video for the anime on Friday. The video previews the anime's ending theme song "Mirai=Teleport" by Nenne, and reveals the anime's July 3 premiere date on AT-X, Tokyo MX, and BS NTV, and its July 6 premiere date on Kansai TV. AT-X will premiere the anime on July 3 at 9:30 p.m. (8:30 a.m. EDT).

©toufu・芳文社/Lv1魔王とワンルーム勇者製作委員会

©toufu・芳文社/Lv1魔王とワンルーム勇者製作委員会
HIDIVE will stream the anime as it airs in Japan.

Keisuke Inoue (My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! both seasons, Ao-chan Can't Study!) is directing the anime at studios SILVER LINK and BLADE. Toshiya Ono (Land of the Lustrous, The Promised Neverland, Shadows House) is overseeing the series scripts and Yoshihiro Watanabe (Iwa-Kakeru! -Sport Climbing Girls-, The Testament of Sister New Devil) is designing the characters. R.O.N (FLCL Alternative, The Slime Diaries, Kuroko's Basketball) is composing the music.

Additional staff members include:

The anime stars:

MADKID will perform the show's opening theme song "One Room Adventure," and Nenne will perform the ending theme song "Mirai=Teleport."

Source: Level 1 Demon Lord and One Room Hero anime's website

