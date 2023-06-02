Masamune-kun's Revenge R Season's 2nd Video Previews Field Trip to France

Season premieres on July 3 after 3-month delay

The staff for the television anime of Hazuki Takeoka and Tiv 's Masamune-kun's Revenge ( Masamune-kun no Revenge ) manga debuted the second promotional video for Masamune-kun's Revenge R ( Masamune-kun no Revenge R ), the show's second season, on Friday. The video previews the school field trip to France seen in the new season.

The anime's official website also announced the new season's precise premiere time on July 3. It will premiere on the AT-X channel at 9:00 p.m. (8:00 a.m. EDT), and then it will run on Tokyo MX , Sun TV , KBS Kyoto , and BS Fuji . The anime's semi-monthly radio program will return on July 2 on the online radio station service Onsen.

©竹岡葉月・Tiv・一迅社/「政宗くんのリベンジ」製作委員会R

The season was previously announced with an April premiere before the production committee reexamined the production schedule, delaying the premiere to July due to the spread of COVID-19.

The new cast members for the anime's second season include Miku Itō as Muriel Besson and Yasuyuki Kase as Frank Besson.

Ayaka Ohashi perform's the opening theme song "Please, please!" (as heard in the video above). ChouCho performs the ending theme song "twilight little star." ChouCho also performed the previous anime's ending song "Elemental World." ChouCho personally wrote the lyrics and composed the music for the new song, with arrangement by Jun Murayama .

Crunchyroll announced that it will stream the new season worldwide including the India subcontinent but excluding the rest of Asia.

The first television anime season premiered in January 2017. Crunchyroll streamed the season as it aired in Japan, and Funimation streamed an English dub .

Seven Seas Entertainment licensed the manga in North America, and it describes the story:

As an overweight child, Makabe Masamune was mercilessly teased and bullied by one particular girl, Adagaki Aki. Determined to one day exact his revenge upon her, Makabe begins a rigorous regimen of self-improvement and personal transformation. Years later, Masamune re-emerges as a new man. Handsome, popular, with perfect grades and good at sports, Masamune-kun transfers to Aki's school, and is unrecognizable to her. Now, Masamune-kun is ready to confront the girl who bullied him so many years ago and humiliate her at last. But will revenge be as sweet as he thought?

The manga launched in Ichijinsha 's Monthly Comic Rex magazine in 2012, and ended in June 2018. An original anime disc ( OAD ) that Ichijinsha bundled with the manga's 10th volume also tells an "after story" for the manga. The volume shipped in July 2018.

The manga received a special chapter in August 2020 about Masamune and Aki set after the original manga's final chapter.

Takeoka and Tiv launched the Masamune-kun no Revenge after school (Masamune-kun's Revenge after school) spinoff manga in Monthly Comic Rex September 2018, and ended it in January 2019. Ichijinsha published the stories in one compiled book volume as the "volume 11" of the manga in April 2019, and Seven Seas Entertainment published the volume in June 2020.