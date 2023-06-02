The Super Mario Bros. Movie Is Now #5 Overseas Animated Film in Japan

Film has earned over 10.3 billion yen in Japan

© 2022 Nintendo and Universal Studios

has earned a cumulative total of 10,333,589,920 yen (about US$73.86 million) in Japan as of Thursday, making it the #5 highest-grossing overseas animated film in Japan.

The animated films above The Super Mario Bros. Movie are Toy Story 3 , Finding Nemo , Frozen 2 , and Frozen .

The movie is also now the #18 highest-grossing animated film (including anime), and the 40th highest-grossing film of all time in Japan.

The film opened in Japan on April 28. The film sold 1.276 million tickets and earned 1.843 billion yen (about US$13.54 million) in its first three days in Japan.

The film has earned US$1,288,321,030 worldwide, surpassing Disney's Frozen film's US$1,284,540,518. It is now the #3 all-time highest-earning animated film worldwide if Disney's 2019 CG film The Lion King is counted as animated, or #2 if not.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie opened in the U.S. and in over 60 markets worldwide on April 5. The film earned US$31,702,735 in its opening day in the U.S., and US$204,630,730 in its first five days in the U.S. (the film opened on a Wednesday, and thus had a five-day opening frame). Deadline puts the movie's estimated US$377,628,865 opening worldwide as the highest-earning all-time worldwide opening for an animated film, beating Frozen II . ( Frozen II opened over a regular three-day frame, as opposed to The Super Mario Bros. Movie 's five-day frame.) The film also has the biggest all-time opening for a video game film adaptation, the biggest domestic and worldwide openings of 2023 so far, and the second-biggest all-time domestic opening for an animated film.

The film has been the highest-grossing film of 2023 worldwide. The film is also the highest-earning video game adaptation in history.

Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic directed the film, with a script by Matthew Fogel . The movie's English voice cast includes Chris Pratt and Charlie Day as Mario and Luigi, respectively. Anya Taylor-Joy plays Princess Peach. Jack Black voices Bowser.

Other cast members include Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong, Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek, and Sebastian Maniscalco as Spike. Charles Martinet , who has voiced Mario and many other Nintendo characters in games, also voices "surprise cameos" in the film.

Source: Anime! Anime!