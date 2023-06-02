News
The Super Mario Bros. Movie Is Now #5 Overseas Animated Film in Japan
posted on by Alex Mateo
The animated films above The Super Mario Bros. Movie are Toy Story 3, Finding Nemo, Frozen 2, and Frozen.
The movie is also now the #18 highest-grossing animated film (including anime), and the 40th highest-grossing film of all time in Japan.
The film opened in Japan on April 28. The film sold 1.276 million tickets and earned 1.843 billion yen (about US$13.54 million) in its first three days in Japan.
The film has earned US$1,288,321,030 worldwide, surpassing Disney's Frozen film's US$1,284,540,518. It is now the #3 all-time highest-earning animated film worldwide if Disney's 2019 CG film The Lion King is counted as animated, or #2 if not.
The Super Mario Bros. Movie opened in the U.S. and in over 60 markets worldwide on April 5. The film earned US$31,702,735 in its opening day in the U.S., and US$204,630,730 in its first five days in the U.S. (the film opened on a Wednesday, and thus had a five-day opening frame). Deadline puts the movie's estimated US$377,628,865 opening worldwide as the highest-earning all-time worldwide opening for an animated film, beating Frozen II. (Frozen II opened over a regular three-day frame, as opposed to The Super Mario Bros. Movie's five-day frame.) The film also has the biggest all-time opening for a video game film adaptation, the biggest domestic and worldwide openings of 2023 so far, and the second-biggest all-time domestic opening for an animated film.
The film has been the highest-grossing film of 2023 worldwide. The film is also the highest-earning video game adaptation in history.
Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic directed the film, with a script by Matthew Fogel. The movie's English voice cast includes Chris Pratt and Charlie Day as Mario and Luigi, respectively. Anya Taylor-Joy plays Princess Peach. Jack Black voices Bowser.
Other cast members include Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong, Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek, and Sebastian Maniscalco as Spike. Charles Martinet, who has voiced Mario and many other Nintendo characters in games, also voices "surprise cameos" in the film.
Source: Anime! Anime!