News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, May 22-28
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom stays at #1 in 3rd week
Japan's Game Ranking: May 22-28
|Rank
|System
|Title
|Publisher
|Release Date
|Weekly Copies
|Total Copies
|1
|NSw
|The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
|Nintendo
|May 12
|148,482
|1,515,673
|2
|NSw
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|Nintendo
|April 28, 2017
|8,373
|5,310,115
|3
|NSw
|Bustafellows Season 2
|Nippon Cultural Broadcasting Extend Inc.
|May 25
|7,514
|7,514
|4
|NSw
|The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
|Nintendo
|March 3, 2017
|6,385
|2,196,076
|5
|NSw
|Minecraft
|Nintendo
|June 21, 2018
|5,368
|3,146,828
|6
|NSw
|Pokémon Scarlet/Violet
|Nintendo
|November 18, 2022
|5,042
|5,039,337
|7
|NSw
|Super Smash Brothers Ultimate
|Nintendo
|December 7, 2018
|4,978
|5,200,365
|8
|NSw
|Splatoon 3
|Nintendo
|September 9, 2022
|4,804
|4,024,155
|9
|NSw
|Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe
|Nintendo
|February 24
|4,492
|436,641
|10
|NSw
|Nintendo Switch Sports
|Nintendo
|April 29, 2022
|3,389
|1,084,836
|11
|NSw
|Mario Party Superstars
|Nintendo
|October 29, 2021
|3,121
|1,236,881
|12
|NSw
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|Nintendo
|March 20, 2020
|2,566
|7,471,890
|13
|NSw
|Megaman Battle Network Legacy Collection
|CAPCOM
|April 14
|2,498
|71,825
|14
|NSw
|Ring Fit Adventure
|Nintendo
|October 18, 2019
|2,249
|3,391,960
|15
|NSw
|Princess Arthur for Nintendo Switch
|Idea Factory
|May 25
|2,153
|2,153
|16
|NSw
|Akai Ito & Aoi Shiro HD Remaster Special Edition
|Success
|May 25
|2,019
|2,019
|17
|PS4
|Hogwarts Legacy
|WB Games
|May 5
|2,015
|43,246
|18
|NSw
|Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury
|Nintendo
|February 12, 2021
|2,007
|1,153,158
|19
|NSw
|New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
|Nintendo
|January 11, 2019
|2,001
|1,261,648
|20
|NSw
|Drainus
|Playism
|May 25
|1,964
|1,964
Source: Famitsu