News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, May 22-28

posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom stays at #1 in 3rd week

Japan's Game Ranking: May 22-28

Rank System Title Publisher Release Date Weekly Copies Total Copies
1 NSw The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Nintendo May 12 148,482 1,515,673
2 NSw Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo April 28, 2017 8,373 5,310,115
3 NSw Bustafellows Season 2 Nippon Cultural Broadcasting Extend Inc. May 25 7,514 7,514
4 NSw The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Nintendo March 3, 2017 6,385 2,196,076
5 NSw Minecraft Nintendo June 21, 2018 5,368 3,146,828
6 NSw Pokémon Scarlet/Violet Nintendo November 18, 2022 5,042 5,039,337
7 NSw Super Smash Brothers Ultimate Nintendo December 7, 2018 4,978 5,200,365
8 NSw Splatoon 3 Nintendo September 9, 2022 4,804 4,024,155
9 NSw Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe Nintendo February 24 4,492 436,641
10 NSw Nintendo Switch Sports Nintendo April 29, 2022 3,389 1,084,836
11 NSw Mario Party Superstars Nintendo October 29, 2021 3,121 1,236,881
12 NSw Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo March 20, 2020 2,566 7,471,890
13 NSw Megaman Battle Network Legacy Collection CAPCOM April 14 2,498 71,825
14 NSw Ring Fit Adventure Nintendo October 18, 2019 2,249 3,391,960
15 NSw Princess Arthur for Nintendo Switch Idea Factory May 25 2,153 2,153
16 NSw Akai Ito & Aoi Shiro HD Remaster Special Edition Success May 25 2,019 2,019
17 PS4 Hogwarts Legacy WB Games May 5 2,015 43,246
18 NSw Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury Nintendo February 12, 2021 2,007 1,153,158
19 NSw New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe Nintendo January 11, 2019 2,001 1,261,648
20 NSw Drainus Playism May 25 1,964 1,964

Source: Famitsu

