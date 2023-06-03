×
News
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, May 22-28

posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Demon Slayer earns 7.0% rating, Gundam: Witch From Mercury earns 2.6%, Pokémon: Horizons earns 1.6%



Title Station Date Time Length Average
Household Rating
Sazae-san Fuji TV May 28 (Sun) 18:30 30 min.
7.2
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc Fuji TV May 28 (Sun) 23:15 30 min.
7.0
Detective Conan NTV May 27 (Sat) 18:00 30 min.
5.6
Chibi Maruko-chan Fuji TV May 28 (Sun) 18:00 30 min.
5.3
One Piece Fuji TV May 28 (Sun) 09:30 30 min.
3.2
Soaring Sky! Pretty Cure TV Asahi May 28 (Sun) 08:30 30 min.
2.8
Doraemon TV Asahi May 27 (Sat) 17:00 30 min.
2.6
MIX Season 2 NTV May 27 (Sat) 17:30 30 min.
2.6
Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury TBS May 28 (Sun) 17:00 30 min.
2.6
Crayon Shin-chan TV Asahi May 27 (Sat) 16:30 30 min.
2.3
Gigantosaurus Season 2 NHK-E May 27 (Sat) 08:10 25 min.
1.7
Pokémon Horizons: The Series TV Tokyo May 26 (Fri) 18:55 30 min.
1.6

The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)

