Shadowverse Flame Anime Previews 'Seven Shadows Arc' in Video

Series returns on July 8 with new opening, ending themes

The official website for the television anime of Cygames , Inc.'s Shadowverse card battle smartphone game revealed a promotional video on Saturday for the fifth cours (quarter of a year) of Shadowverse Flame , the second anime in the franchise. The new cours is titled the "Seven Shadows arc." The website also revealed the new opening and ending themes and July 8 premiere for the fifth cours . A special program will first air on July 1.

Half time Old will perform the opening theme song "Akari" (Lamp), while Ocha Norma will perform the ending theme song "Shekenare."

© アニメ「シャドウバースＦ」製作委員会・テレビ東京

The Shadowverse Flame anime premiered on TV Tokyo in April 2022. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime as it airs in Japan. The anime's fourth cours , titled "World Ranking arc," ended in March with the anime's overall 50th episode.

The Shadowverse anime features a completely original story, and features anime-only characters. The first season centers on Hiiro Ryūgasaki, a student at Tensei Academy. Through a strange incident, Hiiro obtains a mysterious smartphone. The smartphone has installed the popular digital card game " Shadowverse ." Through the game Hiiro meets rivals, participates in tournaments, and forms bonds with others.

The second season depicts the coming of age of the protagonist Light Tenryū and his friends via the Shadowverse .

The anime's first season premiered in April 2020. Crunchyroll streamed the show as it aired.

The collectible card game launched for iOS and Android devices in June 2016 and for PC via Steam in October 2016. Shadowverse : Champion's Battle , the Nintendo Switch version, launched in November 2020 in Japan, and launched in August 2021 in the West.