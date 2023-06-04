Let's Make a Mug Too Anime Gets Dental Hygiene Spinoff Anime About Rokuro

Rokurō no Dai Bōken premieres within DentalE app in spring 2024

The staff of the television anime of the city of Tajimi's promotional manga Yakunara Mug Cup Mo ( Let's Make a Mug Too ) announced on Sunday that the anime will have a new spinoff anime titled Rokurō no Dai Bōken (Rokurō's Great Adventure),. The anime will be a collaboration with dental app DentalE, and will premiere exclusively within the app in spring 2024.

The staff unveiled the below screenshot of the anime, as well as a collaboration visual with DentalE.

Image via Mantan Web

Image via Let's Make a Mug Too Twitter account

The anime will center on Rokurō, the mascot that character Naoko Naruse made in the show, as he assists dentists and dental hygienists while delivering information on diets that prevent common dental diseases.

The first season of Let's Make a Mug Too premiered in April 2021, while the second season premiered in September 2021.

The manga's English website describes the manga:

The city of Tajimi, located in the southern part of Gifu Prefecture , Japan, is famous for Mino earthenware. The city is dotted with historical pottery producers and ceramic art museums. It has facilities where you can try your hand at making pottery, and many restaurants that serve food on Minoware dishes. The story begins when a high school girl moves to a shopping street in Tajimi. Many encounters await her, friends, town folk, ceramic art, etc. What will she discover in a town famous for ceramic?

The manga launched in 2012, and updates four times a year. The manga also has a four-panel spinoff manga titled Naoko no Kobachi . A separate manga adaptation for the anime launched on Akita Shoten 's free manga website " Manga Cross " in January 2021. Original creator Osamu Kashiwara is writing the story for the new manga.