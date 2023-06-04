Mitsubachi Miyuki's Cheeky Brat Manga Gets Extra Chapter on June 20

23-volume school romance manga ended in 2021

© Mitsubachi Miyuki, Hakusensha, Yen Press

Cheeky Brat

This year's 13th issue of'smagazine revealed on Monday that's) manga is getting an extra chapter in the magazine's 14th issue on June 20. The magazine teases the new chapter as a special comeback that will center on "Hime-chan's first love."

Yen Press is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

I, Yuki, became the basketball team manager for one reason—I had a crush on the captain and wanted to be with him, always. But when Kido-senpai suddenly announced he got a girlfriend, where did that leave me? In the clubroom, crying my eyes out…until this cheeky brat of an underclassman showed up. And now that stupid, pretty playboy, Naruse, seems determined to wiggle his way into every corner of my life…

Miyuki launched the manga in Hana to Yume in January 2014, and ended the series in December 2021. The manga's 23rd and final volume shipped in March 2022 with a six-page epilogue chapter. Miyuki has also published other short chapters since the manga ended.

Yen Press revealed in April that it will release Miyuki's Stray Cat & Wolf manga in English.

Source: Hana to Yume issue 13





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.