1st Crayon Shin-chan 3D CG Anime Film's Trailer Reveals Guest Cast, Theme Song

The official website for Shin Jigen! Crayon Shin-chan The Movie Chōnōryoku Dai Kessen: Tobetobe Temakizushi (New Dimension! Crayon Shin-chan the Movie Super-Powered Climactic Battle: Soaring Hand-Rolled Sushi), the Crayon Shin-chan franchise 's first 3DCG anime film, unveiled a new trailer for the film on Monday. The trailer reveals guest cast members, and also reveals and previews the film's theme song "Future is Yours" by Sambomaster .

© 臼井儀人／しん次元クレヨンしんちゃん製作委員会

The guest cast includes:

Tori Matsuzaka as Mitsuru Hiriya, a person who gains dark psychic powers and uses it to take revenge on the world

as Mitsuru Hiriya, a person who gains dark psychic powers and uses it to take revenge on the world Kūki Kaidan comedian Mogura Suzuki as Professor Ikebukuro, who consults with the National Psychic Regulatory Committee

Kūki Kaidan comedian Katamari Mizukawa as Nusuttoradamus II, the leader of the Reiwa Downfall group who dreams of world domination

Akari Kitō as Negiko Shintani, a member of the Saitama branch of the National Psychic Regulatory Committee who is training Shinnosuke to control his new powers

The film will open in Japan on August 4.

The film's story shows kindergartener Shinnosuke gaining telekinetic superpowers after a white light from space passes through Earth. A counterpart black light gives a man named Mitsuru Hiriya psychic powers of his own, which he uses to try and destroy the Earth. While Japan is gripped by fear, Shinnosuke stands up as its new hero.

The film will be the 31st in the Crayon Shin-chan franchise , and it took seven years to make from the planning stages. Hitoshi Ōne ( Fireworks, Should We See it from the Side or the Bottom? screenplay; director for live-action Akihabara @ DEEP , Bakuman. adaptations) is both directing the film and writing the screenplay. Shirogumi Inc. is animating the film.

The 30th film in the franchise , Eiga Crayon Shin-chan Mononoke Ninja Chinpūden , opened in Japan in April 2022 and debuted at #2 in its first weekend.