Classroom for Heroes Anime's New Promo Video, CM Reveal July 9 Premiere, Preview Opening Song

posted on by Joanna Cayanan
Kaede Higuchi performs "Bravery? Naturally?" opening theme song

The official website for the television anime of Shin Araki's Eiyū Kyōshitsu (Classroom For Heroes) light novel series started streaming new promotional and commmercial videos on Monday. Both videos revealed the anime's July 9 premiere, and previewed the opening theme song "Bravery? Naturally?" by VTuber Kaede Higuchi.

visual
© 新木伸・森沢晴行／集英社・英雄教室製作委員会
The anime will premiere on July 9 on the TOKYO MX channel at 11:00 p.m. JST, and will then premiere on Sun TV and KBS Kyoto. The anime will start airing on BS NTV on July 10.

The anime's cast will also hold a livestream event titled "Rosewood Academy Admission Briefing" on July 2 at 8:00 p.m. JST, on YouTube and Nico Nico channel.

The anime's cast includes (Note: Character romanizations not official):

Keiichiro Kawaguchi (Sket Dance, Higurashi: When They Cry – GOU, Shadowverse) is directing the anime at Actas. Naoki Hayashi (Higurashi: When They Cry – GOU, Citrus, Black Fox) is writing and supervising the scripts. Kōsuke Kawamura (OniAi, ISLAND, Remake Our Life!) is the character designer and chief animation director. Akane Kumada is performing the anime's ending theme song "Another Self."

The academy fantasy novel series is set in Rosewood Academy, a school that trains future heroes destined to protect mankind. The school accepts only those with the most potential. Arnest Flaming, a girl who boasts the top record in the academy, is assigned to guide a mysterious but cheerful new student named Blade who rivals her own power.

Araki (GJ Club) published the first volume under Shueisha's Dash X Bunko light novel label in January 2015, with illustrations by Haruyuki Morisawa (The Princess and the Pilot, The Pilot's Love Song, Lagrange - The Flower of Rin-ne). The 14th volume will ship on June 23.

Koara Kishida launched a manga adaptation of the novels in Shueisha's Ultra Jump magazine in February 2015.

Sources: Classroom For Heroes anime's website, MoCa News

