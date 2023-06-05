Classroom for Heroes Anime's New Promo Video, CM Reveal July 9 Premiere, Preview Opening Song

The official website for the television anime of Shin Araki 's Eiyū Kyōshitsu ( Classroom For Heroes ) light novel series started streaming new promotional and commmercial videos on Monday. Both videos revealed the anime's July 9 premiere, and previewed the opening theme song "Bravery? Naturally?" by VTuber Kaede Higuchi .

© 新木伸・森沢晴行／集英社・英雄教室製作委員会

The anime will premiere on July 9 on thechannel at 11:00 p.m. JST, and will then premiere onand. The anime will start airing on BSon July 10.

The anime's cast will also hold a livestream event titled "Rosewood Academy Admission Briefing" on July 2 at 8:00 p.m. JST, on YouTube and Nico Nico channel.

The anime's cast includes (Note: Character romanizations not official):

Keiichiro Kawaguchi ( Sket Dance , Higurashi: When They Cry – GOU , Shadowverse ) is directing the anime at Actas . Naoki Hayashi ( Higurashi: When They Cry – GOU , Citrus , Black Fox ) is writing and supervising the scripts. Kōsuke Kawamura ( OniAi , ISLAND , Remake Our Life! ) is the character designer and chief animation director. Akane Kumada is performing the anime's ending theme song "Another Self."

The academy fantasy novel series is set in Rosewood Academy, a school that trains future heroes destined to protect mankind. The school accepts only those with the most potential. Arnest Flaming, a girl who boasts the top record in the academy, is assigned to guide a mysterious but cheerful new student named Blade who rivals her own power.

Araki ( GJ Club ) published the first volume under Shueisha 's Dash X Bunko light novel label in January 2015, with illustrations by Haruyuki Morisawa ( The Princess and the Pilot , The Pilot's Love Song , Lagrange - The Flower of Rin-ne ). The 14th volume will ship on June 23.

Koara Kishida launched a manga adaptation of the novels in Shueisha 's Ultra Jump magazine in February 2015.