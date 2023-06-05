Kaiji Manga Goes on Hiatus

Author Fukumoto takes break for research until September

This year's 27th issue of'srevealed on Monday that'smanga will go on hiatus due to Fukumoto conducting research. The manga will return in the magazine's 42nd issue in September.

Denpa is releasing the manga in English, and Manga Planet is releasing the manga digitally. Denpa describes the manga:

Ne'er-do-well Kaiji Itou's shiftless existence is suddenly rattled by a visit from the yakuza. Burdened by debt and resentment, Kaiji is coerced into gambling for his worthless life. As the stakes grow higher and the rules become increasingly more bizarre, Kaiji must finally take the future into his own hands!

Fukumoto launched the seinen manga series in Kodansha 's Weekly Young Magazine in 1996. The 88th compiled volume of the manga shipped on May 8.

In addition to two television anime series, the manga has inspired three Japanese live-action films, a Chinese live-action film, and a reality game show.

The Mr. Tonegawa anime, based on a Kaiji spinoff manga, premiered in July 2018. Sentai licensed the series and began streaming it on HIDIVE in August 2018.