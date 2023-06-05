Komatta Jii-san's Shinichirō Ōe Launches New Manga

Mitsuru Quest! launches on July 4

The July issue of Shueisha 's Saikyō Jump magazine announced on Friday that Shinichirō Ōe will launch a new manga titled Mitsuru Quest! in the magazine's August issue on July 4.

Ōe first published the story as a one-shot manga (pictured below) in Saikyō Jump in February.

Image via Shinichirō Ōe's Twitter account © Shueisha, Shinichirō Ōe

The manga's story is about a boy who enters a game world, and he aims to clear it with a 30-something middle-aged man who also loves playing games.

Ōe began the Komatta Jii-san (Troublesome Old Man) manga with a chapter that garnered about 130,000 likes on Twitter on November 22, 2018. (November 22 is nicknamed "Good Couple Day" or "Ii Fufū no Hi" as a Japanese wordplay on 11/22.) Ōe submitted the manga to the LINE app's " LINE Manga Indies" program in January 2019. The manga joined the app's Frontier Debut Program in September 2019. The program showcases up and coming manga artists, and readers can vote on which manga will receive a serialization.

Kadokawa released the manga's first compiled book volume in November 2019.

The manga inspired an anime adaptation, which premiered in Japan in April 2020.

Source: Saikyō Jump July issue





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.