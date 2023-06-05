My Pink Is Overflowing Author Yuki Monō Launches New Manga

Monō launches new manga about lustful woman, desireless man

The 80th issue of Kodansha 's Ane Friend digital manga magazine launched Yuki Monō 's new manga titled Aishō Warui Futari desu ga, Unmei desu. ~Watashi kara Hatsujō shite mo Ii desu ka?~ (Two People Bad with Showing Affection, But It's Fate. ~Is it Okay for Me to be Aroused?~) on Thursday.

© Kodansha, Yuki Monō

The manga's story centers on a female office worker named Ryōnagi, who has a strong sexual desire, and is having trouble finding love. She gets matched with Kaede, a nursery school teacher, through a dating app. Ryōnagi is attracted to Kaede, but Kaede does not necessarily have any desire in life and in love.

Monō launched the My Pink Is Overflowing ( Atashi no Pink ga Afurechau ) manga on Ane Friend in 2017, and Kodansha published the manga's sixth and final volume digitally in Japan in 2021. Kodansha USA Publishing published the manga's six volumes in English digitally.

Source: Ane Friend digital magazine's website