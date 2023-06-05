Resident Evil: Death Island CG Animated Film's Trailer Reveals July 25 Physical/Digital Release

Film opens in Japan on July 7

Sony Pictures Entertainment began streaming an English trailer for Resident Evil: Death Island (Japanese title: Biohazard: Death Island ), the new CG animated film in CAPCOM 's Resident Evil series, and it reveals that the film will launch on Blu-ray Disc, 4K UHD, DVD, and digital platforms on July 25:

The Japanese-subtitled version of this trailer originally streamed in April.

The film will open in Japan on July 7.

Sony Pictures Entertainment is distributing the film worldwide excluding Japan, and it describes the story:

D.S.O. agent Leon S. Kennedy is on a mission to rescue Dr. Antonio Taylor from kidnappers, when a mysterious woman thwarts his pursuit. Meanwhile, B.S.A.A. agent Chris Redfield is investigating a zombie outbreak in San Francisco, where the cause of the infection cannot be identified. The only thing the victims have in common is that they all visited Alcatraz Island recently. Following that clue, Chris and his team head to the island, where a new horror awaits them.

Eiichirō Hasumi ( Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness , live-action Assassination Classroom ) is directing the film, and Makoto Fukami ( Psycho-Pass ) is writing the screenplay. Additional staff announced includes Rei Kondō ( Resident Evil: Damnation ), who is in charge of the film's music, and CG director Tomohiro Shimizu .

The Resident Evil: Death Island is the sequel to the Resident Evil: Vendetta film, which screened in theaters in the United States and Canada in June 2017. The film opened in Japanese theaters in May 2017. The film is the third CG-animated film for the franchise , after 2008's Resident Evil: Degeneration and 2012's Resident Evil: Damnation .

The film has a completely original story and features characters from multiple games in the series. CAPCOM producer Hiroyuki Kobayashi ( Resident Evil 4, Sengoku Basara ) supervised the project. The English dub cast includes Matthew Mercer as Leon S. Kennedy, Kevin Dorman as Chris Redfield, and Erin Cahill as Rebecca Chambers.

Takanori Tsujimoto ( The Next Generation -Patlabor- , Ultraman X ) directed the film at Marza Animation Planet , with a script by Makoto Fukami ( Psycho-Pass , School-Live! ). Kenji Kawai ( Patlabor , Ghost in the Shell ) composed the music. Takashi Shimizu ( Ju-on , live-action Kiki's Delivery Service ) is credited as executive producer.

ZINO Kodakujii launched a manga adaptation of the film on May 19 on Kadokawa 's Comic Hu section of the Nico Nico Seiga website.

Netflix 's separate Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness CG anime series debuted exclusively on Netflix worldwide in July 2021 and had four episodes.

Resident Evil Village is the eighth entry in CAPCOM 's Resident Evil survival horror game series. The game launched in May 2021 for PS4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC (Steam and Stadia) platforms.

