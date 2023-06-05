Shamu Itō's One Winged Michaelangelo Manga Ends

Manga about Renaissance artist Michaelangelo launched in 2021

© Shamu Itō, Shueisha

One Winged Michelangelo

The July issue of'smagazine published the final chapter of's) manga on Friday.

Itō launched the manga in Jump SQ. magazine in December 2021. Shueisha published the manga's first compiled book volume in March 2022, and will publish the fifth volume on July 4.

The manga is set during Renaissance Italy, and focuses on Michelangelo, the Renaissance artist who is "the only rival" for famous Renaissance man Leonardo da Vinci.

Yen Press previously published all four volumes of Itō's Renaissance Eve manga in English digitally.

Itō serialized Renaissance Eve in Square Enix 's Monthly Shonen Gangan magazine from 2012 to 2014.

