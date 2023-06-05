News
Shamu Itō's One Winged Michaelangelo Manga Ends
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
Manga about Renaissance artist Michaelangelo launched in 2021
The July issue of Shueisha's Jump SQ. magazine published the final chapter of Shamu Itō's Katayoku no Michelangelo (One Winged Michelangelo) manga on Friday.
Itō serialized Renaissance Eve in Square Enix's Monthly Shonen Gangan magazine from 2012 to 2014.
Itō launched the manga in Jump SQ. magazine in December 2021. Shueisha published the manga's first compiled book volume in March 2022, and will publish the fifth volume on July 4.
The manga is set during Renaissance Italy, and focuses on Michelangelo, the Renaissance artist who is "the only rival" for famous Renaissance man Leonardo da Vinci.
Yen Press previously published all four volumes of Itō's Renaissance Eve manga in English digitally.
Source: Jump SQ. July issue