VR Developer MyDearest to Begin Publishing, Localizing Games

Company to publish games worldwide, also to offer marketing services for releasing previously published games in Japanese market

Image courtesy of MyDearest Inc.

VR developer MyDearest Inc. announced on Thursday that the company has begun publishing and localizing games for third-party developers. The company will work with developers to publish games worldwide and will also offer marketing services for releasing previously published games in the Japanese market.

The company's first title as a publisher is the psychedelic VR puzzle game Squingle for Oculus Quest and PC via Steam .

MyDearest describes itself as “VR startup specifying in planning and development.” Former Editor-in-Chief of Kadokawa 's Dengeki Bunko Kazuma Miki ( A Certain Magical Index , Sword Art Online editor) is an adviser at the company.

The company's most recent release is IzanagiGames ' DYSCHRONIA: Chronos Alternate virtual reality game. The game's first episode launched for Meta Quest 2 in September 2022. It launched for PlayStation VR2, the new virtual reality (VR) system for the PlayStation 5 console, on February 22. The game's Campfire crowdfunding campaign reached its goal of 4 million yen (about US$35,000) in four minutes when it launched in October 2021.

The company launched ALTDEUS: Beyond Chronos for Oculus Quest and Oculus Rift in December 2020, then launched it on SteamVR on February 2021 and PlayStation VR on April 2021. Sekai Project and MyDearest's Tokyo Chronos game launched for Oculus and Vive via Steam in March 2019, and then launched physically and digitally for PlayStation VR in August 2019 in Japan. Sekai Games also released the game for PS VR in August 2019.

Source: Press release