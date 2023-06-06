×
Anime Expo Hosts Danganronpa, Master Detective Archives: Rain Code Games' Writer Kazutaka Kodaka

posted on by Adriana Hazra
Kodaka attends panel in Los Angeles on July 3 at 12:30 p.m. PDT

rain-code
© 2023 Spike Chunsoft, Inc.
The staff of Anime Expo revealed on Monday that it will host Kazutaka Kodaka (Danganronpa, Danganronpa 2), the scenario writer for Spike Chunsoft and Too Kyo Games' Master Detective Archives: RAIN CODE (Enigma Archives Rain Code/Chō Tantei Jikenbo Rain Code) game. Kodaka will attend the event as a Guest of Honor during the "Spike Chunsoft, Inc. Official Panel" on July 3 at 12:30 p.m. PDT.

Master Detective Archives: RAIN CODE will launch for Nintendo Switch on June 30.

The new "dark fantasy mystery" game reunites the main staff of the Danganronpa games, including Kodaka, composer Masafumi Takada, and designer Rui Komatsuzaki.

Kodaka is perhaps most famous as the writer for Spike Chunsoft's Danganronpa adventure game series. The game series' latest installment, Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony, shipped in 2017. Kodaka also wrote and supervised the scenario for Danganronpa 3: The End of Hope's Peak High School: Future Arc and Danganronpa 3: The End of Hope's Peak High School: Despair Arc, the 2016 anime series that served as a conclusion to the first two games in the series.

Kodaka was the director and scenario writer for Too Kyo Games' Death Come True "live-action movie game." He is also credited with the original story concept for Akatsuki and Too Kyo Games' new Tribe Nine project, which includes an anime.

This year's Anime Expo will return to Los Angeles on July 1-4. The convention recently discontinued its Premier Fan Badge system.

Source: Anime Expo's website

