Anime Expo Hosts Danganronpa, Master Detective Archives: Rain Code Games' Writer Kazutaka Kodaka

Kodaka attends panel in Los Angeles on July 3 at 12:30 p.m. PDT

Danganronpa 2

Master Detective Archives: RAIN CODE (Enigma Archives Rain Code/Chō Tantei Jikenbo Rain Code)

Spike Chunsoft

The staff ofrevealed on Monday that it will host), the scenario writer forand game . Kodaka will attend the event as a Guest of Honor during the ", Inc. Official Panel" on July 3 at 12:30 p.m. PDT.

Master Detective Archives: RAIN CODE will launch for Nintendo Switch on June 30.

The new "dark fantasy mystery" game reunites the main staff of the Danganronpa games, including Kodaka, composer Masafumi Takada , and designer Rui Komatsuzaki .

Kodaka is perhaps most famous as the writer for Spike Chunsoft 's Danganronpa adventure game series. The game series' latest installment, Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony , shipped in 2017. Kodaka also wrote and supervised the scenario for Danganronpa 3: The End of Hope's Peak High School: Future Arc and Danganronpa 3: The End of Hope's Peak High School: Despair Arc , the 2016 anime series that served as a conclusion to the first two games in the series.

Kodaka was the director and scenario writer for Too Kyo Games ' Death Come True "live-action movie game." He is also credited with the original story concept for Akatsuki and Too Kyo Games ' new Tribe Nine project, which includes an anime.

This year's Anime Expo will return to Los Angeles on July 1-4. The convention recently discontinued its Premier Fan Badge system.