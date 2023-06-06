'Cells At Work! Illegal' Manga Ends With 4th Volume in September

Manga about cells in person taking drugs, suffering from violence launched in January 2022

Hataraku Saibō Illegal

Cells at Work! Illegal

The third compiled book volume of Kae Hashimoto's) spinoff manga revealed on May 18 that the manga will end with its fourth volume in September.

Like Akane Shimizu 's original Cells at Work! manga, and its other spinoffs, the manga anthropomorphizes the cells of the human body as they keep it functioning. In Cells at Work! Illegal , the body is that of a person that takes illegal substances and is subjected to physical violence.

Hashimoto launched the manga in Kodansha 's YanMaga website in January 2022.

Choco Aozora and Meku Kaire's Hataraku Saibō Neko (Cells at Work! Cat), and Koma Warita and Ryō Kuji's Hataraku Saibō Okusuri (Cells at Work! Medicine), both recently launched in Kodansha 's Monthly Shonen Sirius magazine on May 25.

Shimizu launched the original Cells at Work! manga in the March 2015 issue of Kodansha 's Monthly Shonen Sirius magazine, and ended it in January 2021. Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing the manga in English.

Kodansha USA Publishing is also releasing the following spinoff manga in English: Cells at Work: Bacteria! , Cells at Work!: Neo Bacteria! , Cells at Work! White Brigade , Cells at Work! Baby , Cells NOT at Work! , Cells at Work! Code Black , Cells at Work and Friends! , and Cells at Work: Platelets! .

The latest Cells at Work! spinoff manga to end was Akari Otokawa and Shigemitsu Harada 's Hataraku Saibō Lady (Cells at Work! Lady), which ended in September 2022. The manga focused on adult women's physiology, such as menstruation, pregnancy, and childbirth. Harada also writes the separate Cells at Work! spinoff manga Cells at Work! Code Black , which ended in January 2021.

The first television anime of the original manga premiered in July 2018. The second season premiered in January 2021, alongside the anime of the Cells at Work! Code Black spinoff manga.

The original Cells at Work! manga is also inspiring a live-action film adaptation.