One Piece Manga Goes on 4-Week Hiatus for Eiichiro Oda's Surgery

Oda to have surgery for astigmatism; manga on hiatus from June 19 to July 10

© Eiichiro Oda, Shueisha

The official website for'smanga announced on Tuesday that the manga will go on hiatus for four weeks (from June 19 to July 10) from this year's 29th issue to 32nd issue ofmagazine, due to Oda having surgery for astigmatism. The manga will return in the 33rd issue on July 18. The manga will still run in next week's 28th issue on June 12.

Oda added that the astigmatism has caused his vision to be blurry, and it is affecting his work. He decided to have the surgery after he discussed it with his editor last year.

Oda began serializing the One Piece manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine on July 19, 1997, and it has been running since. Shueisha published the manga's 105th compiled book volume on March 3, and will publish the 106th volume on July 6. The manga centers on Monkey D. Luffy, an aspiring pirate who, like many other pirates, dream of claiming the legendary "One Piece" treasure left behind by a legendary pirate. He gathers a crew and a ship and explores the Grand Line in search of the treasure, while also confronting rival pirates and government navies along the way.

The manga's television anime adaptation premiered in October 1999, and has also been airing since then.

The One Piece Film Red anime film opened in Japan in August 2022. The movie is the franchise 's highest-selling and highest-earning film installment, in terms of both the number of tickets sold and yen earned at the box office. The film is the #8 highest-earning film of all time in Japan and topped Japan's box office for 2022 in terms of yen earned and tickets sold.

Netflix is producing a live-action series adaptation of the manga that will debut this year.