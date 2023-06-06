Rusted Armors: Dawn Author Kairi Shimotsuki Launches New Manga

Fantasy manga Nada launches on July 4

The July issue of Shonengahosha 's Young King Bull magazine announced on Monday that Kairi Shimotsuki will launch a new manga titled Nada in the magazine's next issue on July 4. The manga will have an irregular serialization.

The fantasy manga centers on super-ability wielders, and a witch named Nada, who lost her heart and has a hole in her chest. She gets a warm encounter with a weapon created to be the strongest on earth.

© Kairi Shimotsuki, Kadokawa

Madness

Rusted Armors: Dawn

Kadokawa

Shimotsuki () most recently ended the) manga (image right) in May 2022. The manga launched in'smagazine in May 2021.published the manga's second and final compiled book volume in May 2022.

The Sabiiro no Armor ( Rusted Armors ) franchise is a multimedia project that started as a series of 2.5-D stage plays. The first play ran in 2017.

A television anime in the franchise premiered in January 2022, and Crunchyroll streamed the 12-episode series as it aired.

Shimotsuki ended the Arthur Bright manga with its fourth volume, which shipped in June 2019. Shimotsuki launched the manga in Tokuma Shoten 's Comic Zenon magazine in May 2017.

