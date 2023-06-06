The Shadows of Who We Once Were Live-Action Show Reveals 10 Additional Cast Members

Cast for former Grade 6 Class 2 students revealed

The staff for the live-action series adaptation of Yae Utsumi 's The Shadows of Who We Once Were ( Nare no Hate no Bokura ) manga revealed on Tuesday the cast members for the former Grade 6 Class 2 students, who were involved in the 52-hour confinement incident in Yonotsuka Elementary School.

The cast includes (pictured above from left to right, starting with top row)

Yuzu Kitahara as Sumire Aizawa

Yuno Ōhara as Suzuko Amamiya

Haruka Kudō as Reika Ishii

Taisei Kusano as Tatsuo Oikawa

Hikari Kabashima as Aya Asanai

Ryū Saitō as Gen Kajiwara

Sakurako Ōhara as Mirai Kirishima

as Mirai Kirishima Takuya Nishimura as Daiki Kuroda

as Daiki Kuroda Rin Abe as Yui Koshimizu

Araki Sugō as Kikuya Saotome

Previously announced cast includes Atsuhiro Inukai (live-action Kimi ni Todoke ) as Miko Yumesaki, and HiHi Jets idol group member Mizuki Inoue (live-action Tomodachi Game ) as Tōru "Nezu" Sanada.

The series will premiere on TV Tokyo , TV Aichi , TV Setouchi , TV Hokkaido , TVQ Broadcasting Kyushu on June 27.

Hideo Jojo, Keisuke Shibata, and Masayuki Matoba are directing the series, with scripts by Hideo Jojo, Moral, Ai Suzuki, and Yūta Kurachi.

© 内海八重/講談社

Kodansha USA Publishing

Nezu was looking forward to his elementary school reunion—after all, his class was united by unbreakable bonds. But when his former classmate, Mikio , reveals that this reunion is a very real matter of life and death...suddenly Nezu finds those bonds put to the test.

has licensed the manga and is releasing it digitally.describes the manga.

Utsumi launched the manga in Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine in January 2020. The manga moved to the Magazine Pocket app in November 2020. The manga ended in July 2021. Kodansha published the manga's eighth compiled book volume in August 2021. Kodansha USA Publishing released the manga's eighth volume on January 10.

Utsumi serialized the Until Your Bones Rot ( Hone ga Kusaru Made ) manga on the Manga Box app from 2016 to 2018. Kodansha published seven volumes of the manga. Kodansha USA Publishing published the manga in English digitally, and it released the seventh volume in July 2018.