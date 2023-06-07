Our Fake Marriage Live-Action Series Casts Shota Watanabe

Watanabe plays Masaki Shindо̄ in series premiering in July

The official website for the live-action series of Kiwi Tokina 's Our Fake Marriage ( Usokon ) manga announced on Wednesday that Snow Man idol group member Shota Watanabe will play Masaki Shindо̄, a freelance garden designer.

Image via Kansai Telecasting Corporation

Image via Comic Natalie

The series will premiere in July.

Sexy Zone group member Fūma Kikuchi ( Tomodachi Game R4 , live-action The Girl Who Leapt Through Time series) and former Keyakizaka46 group member Neru Nagahama play the main leads.

Kodansha Comics publishes the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Yae is an unremarkable girl who temps for a living. She loses her home and job in one stroke and is, at 29, at her wits' end. Then her childhood friend Takumi appears before her. A good-looking, successful architect, he lives a glamorous life. In exchange for free accommodation in his skyscraper condo in the heart of Tokyo, Yae acts as his fake wife?! This is the story of a fake marriage to a smug, handsome architect!

Naomi Hiruta (Turkey!) is writing the scripts, and Yuji Iwamoto is composing the music. Kento Yamaguchi and Mahito Kimura are directing.

The series will air on Kansai Telecasting Corporation , Fuji TV , and their affiliates on Tuesdays at 11:00 p.m. (10:00 a.m. EDT).

Tokina launched the manga on Kodansha 's Ane Friend web service in September 2019, and Kodansha published the manga's 12th compiled book volume on April 13.