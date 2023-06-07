Touken Ranbu Kabuki Stage Play Reveals Main Visual

Touken Ranbu: Tsuki no Tsurugi Enishi no Kiri no wa kabuki play runs in Tokyo on July 2-27

The official Twitter account for the Touken Ranbu: Tsuki no Tsurugi Enishi no Kiri no wa kabuki stage play, the adaptation of DMM Games and Nitroplus ' Touken Ranbu game, revealed the play's main visual on Monday.

Image via Touken Ranbu kabuki stage play's Twitter account © NITRO PLUS・EXNOA LLC／新作歌舞伎『刀剣乱舞』製作委員会

The play will run from July 2-27 at the Shinbashi Enbujo theater in Tokyo. General selling of tickets started on Monday.

Kabuki actor Onoe Matsuya II, who will star in the play, is also co-directing the play with Onoe Kikunojō. Ryō Matsuoka is penning the script.

The play's cast includes:

Onoe Matsuya II as Mikazuki Munechika

Image via Touken Ranbu kabuki stage play's Twitter account © NITRO PLUS・EXNOA LLC／新作歌舞伎『刀剣乱舞』製作委員会

Ukon Onoe II as Kogitsunemaru

Image via Touken Ranbu kabuki stage play's Twitter account © NITRO PLUS・EXNOA LLC／新作歌舞伎『刀剣乱舞』製作委員会

Ichikawa Shun'en II as Kogarasumaru

Image via Touken Ranbu kabuki stage play's Twitter account © NITRO PLUS・EXNOA LLC／新作歌舞伎『刀剣乱舞』製作委員会

Nakamura Takanosuke as Doudanuki Masakuni

Image via Touken Ranbu kabuki stage play's Twitter account © NITRO PLUS・EXNOA LLC／新作歌舞伎『刀剣乱舞』製作委員会

Kichitarō Kamimura as Hizamaru

Image via Touken Ranbu kabuki stage play's Twitter account © NITRO PLUS・EXNOA LLC／新作歌舞伎『刀剣乱舞』製作委員会

Nakamura Kangyoku as Higekiri

Image via Touken Ranbu kabuki stage play's Twitter account © NITRO PLUS・EXNOA LLC／新作歌舞伎『刀剣乱舞』製作委員会

Nakamura Baigyoku IV as Matsunaga Danjō

Image via Touken Ranbu kabuki stage play's Twitter account © NITRO PLUS・EXNOA LLC／新作歌舞伎『刀剣乱舞』製作委員会

The Touken Ranbu "sword personification training game" takes famous swords from Japanese history and interprets them as bishōnen . Nitroplus designed the characters and scenario. The game launched in Japan in January 2015.

The franchise has inspired the Katsugeki: Touken Ranbu television anime series and an upcoming anime film, as well as the Touken Ranbu: Hanamaru spinoff's two anime series, an anime film trilogy, and a compilation anime film. The franchise has also inspired two live-action films, a series of stage musicals and a series of stage plays, as well as various manga.

Johren released the original Touken Ranbu browser game in English in April 2021, and released the smartphone version of the game in August 2021.

Sources: Touken Ranbu: Tsuki no Tsurugi Enishi no Kiri no wa kabuki stage play's Twitter account, Famitsu.com