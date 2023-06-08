News
Azuki Adds 9 Manga Series, 8 1-Shot Titles from Media Do, MediBang! This Month
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
All titles available now with select free chapters
KiraKira Media Inc.'s digital manga service Azuki announced on Thursday that it has added nine manga series, and eight one-shot manga titles to its library, as part of its deal with Media Do International, Inc. and MediBang!.
The following manga and one-shot titles are now available on the service, with select free chapters for manga series titles:
Manga Series:
- DEBORAH IS MY RIVAL by Kaoru Tada
- Love Me, My Knight by Kaoru Tada
- Hachi/Ritsu by Sanba Maekawa
- Another Love Story Between My Trainee and I by Nanameguri
- The Mermaid Prince by Yuana Kazumi
- Flower Demon Door of the Sakaimeya by Mako Oikawa
- Gourmet Glutton by Shigeru Tsuchiyama
- Ekikoi: The Young Miss Falls for the Station Attendant by Betty Nanasato
- SUMMERLESS by E.B.D (Education Bureau Director)
One-Shot Manga:
- "Country Called America"
- "Sammy and Onokoro"
- "Ninja Rookie"
- "The Night of No Return"
- "The Princess' Circumstances"
- "Memories of the Sand"
- "Playboy"
- "Interplanetary Intercourse"
The 17 manga titles are also available on various manga services in English, such as Manga Club and BookWalker.
Azuki's deal with Media Do and MediBang! will see it add 150 titles from the companies to the service over time, with new titles available each month.
Source: Press release