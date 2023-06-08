Azuki Adds 9 Manga Series, 8 1-Shot Titles from Media Do, MediBang! This Month

All titles available now with select free chapters

KiraKira Media Inc.'s digital manga service Azuki announced on Thursday that it has added nine manga series, and eight one-shot manga titles to its library, as part of its deal with Media Do International, Inc. and MediBang !.

Image courtesy of Azuki

The following manga and one-shot titles are now available on the service, with select free chapters for manga series titles:

Manga Series:

One-Shot Manga:

"Country Called America"

"Sammy and Onokoro"

"Ninja Rookie"

"The Night of No Return"

"The Princess' Circumstances"

"Memories of the Sand"

"Playboy"

"Interplanetary Intercourse"

The 17 manga titles are also available on various manga services in English, such as Manga Club and BookWalker .

Azuki 's deal with Media Do and MediBang ! will see it add 150 titles from the companies to the service over time, with new titles available each month.

Source: Press release