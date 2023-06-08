Grasshopper Manufacture Unveils Shadows of the Damned: Remastered Game

More information on remaster of 2011 game slated for "Grasshopper Direct" stream on June 14

Gōichi Suda 's (SUDA51) game development company Grasshopper Manufacture revealed during the Summer Game Fest stream on Thursday that it is developing Shadows of the Damned: Remastered , a remastered version of its 2011 Shadows of the Damned game. The developer will reveal more during its "Grasshopper Direct" stream on June 14.

Grasshopper Manufacture released the Shadows of the Damned shooter for the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 in 2011. The game was a collaboration between Suda51 and Shinji Mikami ( Resident Evil 1-4 director), with music by Akira Yamaoka ( Silent Hill ). The game follows demon hunter Garcia Hotspur as he fights in the underworld to save his girlfriend Paula, armed with his sidekick Johnson.

Grasshopper Manufacture 's No More Heroes III game launched for Nintendo Switch in August 2021. The game launched for the PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam in October 2022.

Chinese developer NetEase Games acquired Grasshopper Manufacture from GungHo Online Entertainment in May 2021.