schwinn's Hanamonogatari Elderly Yuri Manga Ends

Manga about 2 elderly women who bond with each other through makeup launched in March 2022

© schwinn, Kadokawa

Hanamonogatari

The July issue of'smagazine revealed on Monday that's(Flower Story) manga will end with its next chapter in July.

The manga centers on Hanayo, an elderly woman whose husband of many years has only recently died. After finishing a Buddhist service for her husband, she finds herself walking out in town alone for the first time in a long time. She stumbles onto a cosmetics store, and meets a beautiful woman named Yoshiko Dōjima, and falls in love at first sight. Hanayo had long given up on makeup after her husband nagged her about it, but putting some on with Yoshiko's help brightens her heart.

schwinn initially drew a short manga titled "A Yuri Manga Where an Elderly Woman is Awakened to the Power of Makeup" on their Twitter account in nine installments in October 2021. The manga served as the basis for Hanamonogatari , which launched in Comic Flapper in March 2022. Kadokawa published the manga's second compiled book on February 21.

Irodori Comics previously released schwinn 's Until We're Together ( Ore ga Sensei to Tsukiau Made ) boys love manga.

Source: Comic Flapper July issue





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.