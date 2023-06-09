Live-Action Kocchi Muite yo Mukai-kun Show Casts Momoko Tanabe, Rinka Kumada

Tanabe plays Mayu Nakatani, Kumada plays Anne Hatori in July series

NTV 's official website for its live-action show of Yōko Nemu 's Kocchi Muite yo Mukai-kun ( Turn to Me Mukai-kun ) manga revealed two cast members on Friday. Momoko Tanabe will play Mayu Nakatani (pictured below on left), an employee from Mukai's company, and Rinka Kumada will play Anne Hatori, who works part-time at Mukai's brother-in-law Genki Takeda's curry restaurant.

Eiji Akaso (left in image below) plays the titular Satoru Mukai, while Erika Ikuta (right) plays Miwako Tōdō.

The cast also includes:

Sakura Fujiwara as Mami Takeda, Satoru Mukai's younger sister

as Mami Takeda, Satoru Mukai's younger sister Amane Okayama as Genki Takeda, Mami's husband

as Genki Takeda, Mami's husband Naomi Zaizen as Kimiko Mukai, Satoru and Mami's mother

Shōgo Kusano andare directing the series, with scripts by Mako Watanabe. The series will premiere in July.

The manga is about a 35-year-old office employee named Mukai-kun, who has been single for 10 years now, and still has a lingering attachment to his last ex-girlfriend, Miwako. At work, Mukai-kun starts to notice Nakatani-san, a temporary employee. Caught between an old flame he cannot let go, and a new encounter, Mukai-kun starts his "spot the difference" love game.

Nemu launched the manga in the Feel Young magazine in June 2020. Shodensha published the manga's fifth compiled book volume on May 8.

Nemu's Gozen 3-ji no Muhōchitai ( 3 a.m. Dangerous Zone ) manga also received a live-action television series adaptation in 2013. The manga launched in Feel Young in 2008, and Shodensha published three compiled book volumes.

Nemu launched the The Delinquent Housewife! ( Futsutsu na Yome Desu ga! ) manga in Shogakukan 's Big Comic Spirits magazine in 2015. Shogakukan published the manga's fourth and final volume in January 2017. Vertical licensed the manga, and published the first volume in English in September 2018. Vertical released the manga's fourth and final volume in March 2019.