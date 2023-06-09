Manga UP! Global Adds Fake It to Break It! Manga in English

Fantasy series follows noblewoman who fakes amnesia to get out of engagement

Manga UP! Global announced on Saturday that it has started releasing artist Yone and author Kotoko's Fake It to Break It! I Faked Amnesia to Break off My Engagement and Now He's All Lovey-Dovey?! ( Konyakuhaki wo Neratte Kiokusōshitsu no Furi wo Shitara, Sokkenai Taido Datta Konyakusha ga "Kioku wo Ushinau Mae no Kimi wa, Ore ni Betabore Datta" to Iu, Tondemonai Uso wo Tsuki Hajimeta ) manga in English

Image courtesy of Manga UP! Global

The company describes the series:

Viola, the daughter of a viscount, is engaged to Philip Laurenson, the charming and popular heir to a duke. But the two are far from a match, and their silent tea parties do little to help them bond. In a desperate bid to escape the engagement, Viola feigns amnesia after a minor accident. However, Philip's reaction is not at all what she expected, as he starts telling her how much they used to love each other and how she used to call him..."Phil"? Which is far from the truth! And yet, from the brink of a crumbling engagement, a romance begins to blossom between the inexperienced lord and the oblivious lady.

Square Enix began publishing the manga in Japan on its Manga UP! service in 2022. The manga's first volume shipped on December 7.

Source: Email correspondence