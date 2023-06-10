×
News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, May 29-June 4

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Etrian Odyssey Origins Collection debuts at #2; Street Fighter 6 at #3, #4

Rank System Title Publisher Release Date Weekly Copies Total Copies
1 NSw The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Nintendo May 12 78,602 1,594,275
2 NSw Etrian Odyssey Origins Collection Atlus June 1 38,656 38,656
3 PS5 Street Fighter 6 CAPCOM June 2 21,192 21,192
4 PS4 Street Fighter 6 CAPCOM June 2 12,078 12,078
5 NSw Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo April 28, 2017 9,641 5,319,756
6 NSw We Love Katamari Reroll+ Royal Reverie Bandai Namco Entertainment June 1 8,415 8,415
7 NSw The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Nintendo March 3, 2017 7,075 2,203,151
8 NSw Minecraft Nintendo June 21, 2018 6,152 3,152,980
9 NSw Loop8: Summer of Gods Marvelous June 1 5,796 5,796
10 NSw Super Smash Brothers Ultimate Nintendo December 7, 2018 5,606 5,205,971
11 NSw Splatoon 3 Nintendo September 9, 2022 5,206 4,029,361
12 NSw Pokémon Scarlet/Violet Nintendo November 18, 2022 5,106 5,044,443
13 NSw Nintendo Switch Sports Nintendo April 29, 2022 4,423 1,089,259
14 NSw Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe Nintendo February 24 4,187 440,828
15 NSw Mario Party Superstars Nintendo October 29, 2021 3,858 1,240,739
16 PS4 Loop8: Summer of Gods Marvelous June 1 2,775 2,775
17 NSw Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo March 20, 2020 2,681 7,474,571
18 NSw New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe Nintendo January 11, 2019 2,342 1,263,990
19 NSw Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury Nintendo February 12, 2021 2,290 1,155,448
20 PS5 Gran Turismo 7 Sony Interactive Entertainment March 4, 2022 2,283 314,113

Source: Famitsu

