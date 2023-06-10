News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, May 29-June 4
Etrian Odyssey Origins Collection debuts at #2; Street Fighter 6 at #3, #4
|Rank
|System
|Title
|Publisher
|Release Date
|Weekly Copies
|Total Copies
|1
|NSw
|The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
|Nintendo
|May 12
|78,602
|1,594,275
|2
|NSw
|Etrian Odyssey Origins Collection
|Atlus
|June 1
|38,656
|38,656
|3
|PS5
|Street Fighter 6
|CAPCOM
|June 2
|21,192
|21,192
|4
|PS4
|Street Fighter 6
|CAPCOM
|June 2
|12,078
|12,078
|5
|NSw
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|Nintendo
|April 28, 2017
|9,641
|5,319,756
|6
|NSw
|We Love Katamari Reroll+ Royal Reverie
|Bandai Namco Entertainment
|June 1
|8,415
|8,415
|7
|NSw
|The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
|Nintendo
|March 3, 2017
|7,075
|2,203,151
|8
|NSw
|Minecraft
|Nintendo
|June 21, 2018
|6,152
|3,152,980
|9
|NSw
|Loop8: Summer of Gods
|Marvelous
|June 1
|5,796
|5,796
|10
|NSw
|Super Smash Brothers Ultimate
|Nintendo
|December 7, 2018
|5,606
|5,205,971
|11
|NSw
|Splatoon 3
|Nintendo
|September 9, 2022
|5,206
|4,029,361
|12
|NSw
|Pokémon Scarlet/Violet
|Nintendo
|November 18, 2022
|5,106
|5,044,443
|13
|NSw
|Nintendo Switch Sports
|Nintendo
|April 29, 2022
|4,423
|1,089,259
|14
|NSw
|Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe
|Nintendo
|February 24
|4,187
|440,828
|15
|NSw
|Mario Party Superstars
|Nintendo
|October 29, 2021
|3,858
|1,240,739
|16
|PS4
|Loop8: Summer of Gods
|Marvelous
|June 1
|2,775
|2,775
|17
|NSw
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|Nintendo
|March 20, 2020
|2,681
|7,474,571
|18
|NSw
|New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
|Nintendo
|January 11, 2019
|2,342
|1,263,990
|19
|NSw
|Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury
|Nintendo
|February 12, 2021
|2,290
|1,155,448
|20
|PS5
|Gran Turismo 7
|Sony Interactive Entertainment
|March 4, 2022
|2,283
|314,113
Source: Famitsu