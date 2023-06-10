News
Vinland Saga's Makoto Yukimura to Attend San Diego Comic-Con
posted on by Adriana Hazra
Yukimura launched his Vinland Saga manga series in Kodansha's Weekly Shōnen Magazine in 2005, but Kodansha moved the series to Afternoon later that year. The manga received the Best General Manga award in Kodansha's 36th Annual Manga Awards in 2012. The series won the Grand Prize in the manga division in the Ministry of Cultural Affairs' 13th Japan Media Arts Festival Awards in 2009. Yukimura started drawing the fourth and final arc of the manga in November 2019. The series has over 7 million copies in circulation. The television anime adaptation of the manga premiered in July 2019. The second season of the anime premiered on January 9.
Yukimura's other work includes 2001 manga Planetes. Dark Horse published the manga in English as an omnibus.
Last year's in-person SDCC event was held at the San Diego Convention Center on July 21-24. The organizers had canceled the 2021 physical event due to the pandemic. Instead of a physical event, the organizers held the "[email protected]" virtual event in July the same year.
Source: Press release