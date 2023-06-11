Boys Run The Riot Creator Keito Gaku Attends CXC Festival in Ohio

Festival runs from September 27-October 1 across multiple venues in Columbus, Ohio

© Keito Gaku, Kodansha, Kodansha USA Publishing

The official website for the Cartoon Crossroads Columbus (CXC) Festival andannounced on Thursday that manga creatorwill attend the festival and make his first appearance in the United States.

Gaku is known for his debut manga Boys Run the Riot , which ran in Young Magazine from January 2020 to August 2020. The title was nominated for Best Manga at The Harvey Awards in 2021. The School Library Journal included the first compiled volume of the manga in its Top 10 Manga of 2021 list.

Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing the manga in English and describes its story:

A transgender teen named Ryo finds an escape from the expectations and anxieties of his daily life in the world of street fashion. This personal, heartfelt, fictional story from a Japanese transgender manga creator is completely unique. High schooler Ryo knows he's transgender. But he doesn't have anyone to confide in about the confusion he feels. He can't tell his best friend, who he's secretly got a crush on, and he can't tell his mom, who's constantly asking why Ryo is always “dressing like a boy.” He certainly can't tell Jin, the new transfer student who looks like just another bully. The only time Ryo feels at ease is when he's wearing his favorite clothes. Then, and only then, the world melts away, and he can be his true self. One day, while out shopping, Ryo sees an unexpected sight: Jin. The kid who looked so tough in class is shopping for the same clothes that Ryo loves. And Jin offers Ryo a proposal: to start their own brand and create apparel to help everyone feel comfortable in their skin. At last, Ryo has someone he can open up to–and the journey ahead might finally give him a way to express himself to everyone else.

CXC Festival will take place from September 27 through October 1 across multiple venues in Columbus, Ohio. The venues include Billy Ireland Cartoon Library & Museum, Columbus College of Art & Design, Columbus Metropolitan Library, the Columbus Museum of Art, GFC: Gateway Film Center, and the Wexner Center for the Arts.