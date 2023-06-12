×
News
Anime Expo Hosts U.S. Premiere for Kaina of the Great Snow Sea: Star Sage Film

posted on by Adriana Hazra
Event also hosts cast, staff members of Obey Me!, Undead Unluck anime

onk_teasevisual
The staff of Anime Expo announced on Friday that the event will host the United States premiere of the Kaina of the Great Snow Sea: Star Sage film sequel on July 2. The film is a sequel to Kaina of the Great Snow Sea (Ōyukiumi no Kaina), the latest television anime project from BLAME! and Knights of Sidonia collaborators Tsutomu Nihei and Polygon Pictures.

obeyme.png

The event will also host the cast of the Obey Me! franchise's anime adaptation. The following cast members will attend the event:


fbmqeh_vuaa8ofb

The following cast and staff members of the television anime adaptation of Yoshifumi Tozuka's Undead Unluck manga will attend the event on July 2 at 1:30 p.m. PDT:


Source: Anime Expo's website (link 2) (link 3)

