Anime Expo Hosts U.S. Premiere for Kaina of the Great Snow Sea: Star Sage Film
posted on by Adriana Hazra
Event also hosts cast, staff members of Obey Me!, Undead Unluck anime
The staff of Anime Expo announced on Friday that the event will host the United States premiere of the Kaina of the Great Snow Sea: Star Sage film sequel on July 2. The film is a sequel to Kaina of the Great Snow Sea (Ōyukiumi no Kaina), the latest television anime project from BLAME! and Knights of Sidonia collaborators Tsutomu Nihei and Polygon Pictures.
The event will also host the cast of the Obey Me! franchise's anime adaptation. The following cast members will attend the event:
- Kazuya Yamashita who voices the character of Lucifer
- Hirotaka Kobayashi who voices the character of Mammon
- Satoshi Kada who voices the character of Leviathan
- Shinya Sumi who voices the character of Satan
- Miura Ayme who voices the character of Asmodeus
- Kyōhei Yaguchi who voices the character of Beelzebub
- Satoshi Ōnishi who voices the character of Belphegor
The following cast and staff members of the television anime adaptation of Yoshifumi Tozuka's Undead Unluck manga will attend the event on July 2 at 1:30 p.m. PDT:
- Natsuki Hanae (Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Your Lie in April) who voices the character of Shen Xiang.
- Moe Kahara (How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom) who voices the character of Fuuko Izumo.
- Takumi Hashimoto (2.5 Dimensional Seduction, High School Family: Kokosei Kazoku editor) who is in charge of overseeing the Undead Unluck anime.
- Producer at TMS Entertainment Ryōta Hasegawa (Onihei and Black Rock Shooter).