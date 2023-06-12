Atlus Reveals Persona 3 Reload Game

Game launches in early 2024 for Xbox Game Pass, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows

Atlus revealed during Microsoft 's Xbox Games Showcase livestream on Sunday that it is developing the Persona 3 Reload game. The game will release in early 2024 for Xbox Game Pass, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows PC.

The new game will feature a revamped battle system from the original Persona 3 game. In addition, the game will feature "cutting-edge graphics and gameplay," a remastered soundtrack, and enhanced audio featuring all-new English voice-over. The new English dub cast for the game includes:

Atlus describes the game:

Step into the shoes of a transfer student thrust into an unexpected fate and enter the hour “hidden” between one day and the next. Awaken an incredible power and chase the mysteries of Tartarus, fight for your friends, and leave a mark on their memories forever.

IGN stated on Sunday that game staff confirmed with the outlet that the remake will feature content from the original release of Persona 3 , and will not include content from Persona 3 FES and Persona 3 Portable , including the female protagonist.

Persona 3 first released for the PlayStation 2 in 2006. Persona 3 FES , an add-on disc, released in 2007. Persona 3 Portable released for the PlayStation Portable in 2009.

The game inspired a four-part anime film series that opened in 2013-2016.

