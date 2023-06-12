Ghost Trick Remastered Game's Trailer Reveals Demo Now Available

Game will debut on Switch, PS4, Xbox One, PC on June 30

CAPCOM revealed a new trailer for the remastered version of its Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective game during its CAPCOM Showcase stream on Sunday. The video features gameplay footage of the game, and also reveals that the game now has a demo available on all platforms where the game will launch.

The game will launch on June 30 for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam . The game will be available in Japanese, English, French, Italian, German, Spanish, Traditional Chinese, Simplified Chinese, and Korean.

The game is a remastered version of the original Nintendo DS game, which debuted in Japan in 2010, and in the West in 2011. Players take on the role of Sissel, a ghost that can possess objects to manipulate them. Players must use this ability to thwart the death of various characters and find out the truth behind Sissel's murder.

CAPCOM describes the game:

One Night to Solve the Mystery of Your Death I woke up as a ghost on the outskirts of the city, with no memories I could call my own.

Why was I killed? Who killed me?

Who...was I?

My soul will disappear at dawn's first light.

The one-night solo detective chase begins now!

Shu Takumi , the director of the Ace Attorney games, also directed Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective .