Yukiko's Futaribeya: A Room for Two Manga Ends on June 23

Manga about 2 girl roommates launched in 2014

© Yukiko, Gentosha

The official Twitter account of'smanga website announced on Friday that'smanga will end in its next chapter. The website indicated that the next chapter will release on June 23.

The manga launched in Gentosha 's now defunct Monthly Comic Birz magazine in 2014. The manga then moved to the Comic Boost website in 2019.

Gentosha published the manga's ninth compiled book volume in September 2021, and will publish the manga's 10th and final volume on July 24.

Tokyopop published the manga's ninth volume in English on December 20, and will publish the 10th and final volume on September 12. Tokyopop describes the manga's story:

About to start her first year of high school, Sakurako Kawawa settles into her new lodgings. But when she meets her new roommate ― the stunningly beautiful Kasumi Yamabuki, who lives life at her own pace ― everything changes! From day one, responsible and level-headed Sakurako and lazy, easygoing Kasumi find themselves at odds with one another... but with their matching mugs and one bed to share, Sakurako and Kasumi's friendship is just beginning! This four-panel-style comic follows the everyday life of two high school roommates as they go to class together, tackle the mundane necessities of laundry and grocery shopping for two, and learn more about one another in a cute and heartwarming series of short stories.

Yukiko released the Cats and Sugar Bowls ( Neko to Sugar Pot ) yuri manga collection in 2020. Seven Seas released the manga physically and digitally in September 2022.